PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria International Airport will receive $8.4 million dollars in federal funding for runway improvements, announced U.S. Rep Cheri Bustos Tuesday.

Bustos (IL-17) is a member of the House Appropriations Committee, which helps determine funding. In this case, funding for the Peoria Airport’s runway was awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation via the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

“I’m committed to continuing to bring home federal resources to our communities,” said Rep. Bustos. “Today, I’m thrilled to announce that the Peoria International Airport will be receiving more than $8.4 million in infrastructure grants for runway improvements. This investment will quite literally pave the way for continued growth at this vital local institution.”

These federal funds will be used to strengthen 5,650 feet of Runway 4/22 to accommodate heavier aircraft and to meet FAA design standards.