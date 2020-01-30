Peoria airport sees record-setting year in 2019

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport finished 2019 with two more records, the airport announced Thursday.

There was a record high December with 56,328 passengers. Overall, the airport culminated an all-time yearly high of 689,416 passengers in 2019. After setting monthly records in February, March, April, May, June, July, August and now December, PIA finished 2.5% over 2018, which saw 672,594 travelers.

“We’ve had a great year at the General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport and are so happy to be wrapping up with a record year. The Central Illinois Community is embracing our ‘Go Global, Fly Local’ campaign and our numbers are certainly reflecting that,” said Gene Olson, the Director of Airports. “PIA is fortunate to have incredible support throughout our business and leisure travel community.”

This past July was the busiest month in airport history.

“Though we are very happy about a record year, we are already preparing to make 2020 equally great,” Olson said. “With our recent announcement of adding Nashville to our service map through Allegiant, we are also pleased that United has up-gauged their airplanes to make travel that much more comfortable and user-friendly.”

Olson said PIA is in talks with American and Delta about service improvements and the airport will continue to build on improving customer experience.

“Without our colleagues at TSA, FAA air traffic controllers, U.S. Customs, all of our airlines, rental companies and more, our success would not be possible,” he said.

The airport is already working on creating additional parking, enhancing cameras around the terminal, purchasing new furniture for the waiting areas as well as refreshing artwork with assistance from local high schools.

Olson said 2020 will be the airport’s “best year yet.”