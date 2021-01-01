Peoria and Tazewell counties prepare for ice storm

(WMBD) — While Peoria was ringing in the new year, road crews were pre-treating roads to prepare for the upcoming ice storm.

“Working on holidays is part of the job,” Mark Gilles, Operations Officer with the Peoria County Highway Department, said.

Ameren warned that the storm had the potential to wipe out power to parts of our region.

In Peoria county, there are 17 snow routes. In Tazewell County, there are only 10. Each route takes two hours to complete.

Craig Fink with Tazewell County warned drivers to be on high alert and low speed. He said the highway department must compare various forecasts in order to know exactly when to hit the roads. He said that trucks will be dispatched at about 5 a.m. Friday.

“We have to prepare for the worst case scenario, and we’re prepared for it,” Fink said.

Fink said that drivers must be careful when there is any type of precipitation.

“That’s what I tell drivers. Be extra cautious about any place that you have to change direction or speed,” Fink said. “You want to do it very gradually. You don’t want any sudden motion in your vehicle on icy roads.”