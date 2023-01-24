PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Ahead of a potential winter storm, the City of Peoria published several storm preparation reminders to keep residents safe through the snowfall.

A storm is expected to impact Central Illinois beginning Tuesday night, with anticipated snow accumulation between 2 and 4 inches.

If the snow is coming down in heavy bands, travel could become hazardous. Residents are encouraged to stay home if possible, or slow down and use extra caution if you must drive. Allow extra time and extra distance between other vehicles, particularly during the morning commute.

The Department of Public Works will begin around-the-clock operations at 7 p.m. Tuesday night to apply salt and liquid treatments to main roads, hills, bridges, and overpasses. They will continue their work until further notice.

Public Works will begin to treat residential streets after 2 inches of snow has fallen, and after the primary streets have been plowed.

A ban on parking on snow routes is automatically in effect after 2 inches of snow falls.

The City also reminds residents to keep garbage carts out of snow piles to avoid damage and to move the carts from the curb within 24 hours.

For more information about Peoria’s winter weather plan, visit the city’s website.