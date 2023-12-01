PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An anti-violence group, formed a decade ago amid the Don’t Shoot campaign, has folded as it said it would earlier this year.

Becky Rossman, the head of Peoria Community Against Violence or PCAV, said in a text message the group was closing its doors on Thursday, the end of November.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to serve hundreds of families in our community who allowed us in their homes during unimaginable times,” she said. “We couldn’t have provided comprehensive resources without our community partners.

“We appreciate those who have supported us and the families we served,” Rossman said in ending the text message.

The news wasn’t exactly unforeseen. In July, the group held a press conference saying it was short $300,000 and would likely shutter on Nov. 30 if they didn’t get enough community support.

PCAV was a non-profit organization that provides services to those impacted by gun violence and they partner with local law enforcement. A decrease in Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) funding hurt the organization, which was formed when the city took up the Don’t Shoot program.

The organization has undergone several different incarnations, each time under a new director and each time trying to redefine its mission. In the beginning, PCAV was an arm of the police department and did outreach to gang members and others targeted in the Don’t Shoot call-outs.

Later, it was moved out of its official police capacity and became more grassroots and focused on working with victims. The organization held marches and walks in neighborhoods where shootings occurred and also created crisis response teams that would go to a crime scene to help people immediately with mental or emotional support.

Rossman did not give many details last summer and has not discussed the group’s finances publicly since. It wasn’t completely clear what else could have led to PCAV’s dissolution.

The anti-violence landscape has changed in the past decade as well. Where PCAV was one of only a few groups, several have been formed over the years and City Hall spent hours of debate two summers ago fretting over how to use federal and state money to maximize their returns.

With the shuttering of the group, Rossman said she will be finalizing grant reporting, working on their audit and sending out letters to donors for tax purposes.