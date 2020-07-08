Peoria apartment complex fire determined to be accidental

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Fire Department officials say a fire at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon was determined to be accidental.

According to a news release, Peoria firefighters responded to 2700 W. Willowlake Drive at approximately 2 p.m. for what was determined to be a fire at a third floor apartment, later to be determined to mostly be on an exterior deck.

A news release said the fire was contained in about 20 minutes, but not before the fire had spread to an attic area. Crews remained on scene for several hours putting out hot spots in the attic area. Crews also tried to salvage apartments below the one where fire broke out.

Fire officials said one resident of the apartment complex suffered from heat exhaustion and was taken to a hospital. Otherwise, there were believed to be no injuries. Damage was estimated to be $115,000.

The American Red Cross, a news release said, helped find a place to stay for people in seven of the 12 units.

