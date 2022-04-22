PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to an apartment fire near Trewyn Avenue and Montana Street at approximately 8:24 p.m. Friday.

According to a Peoria Fire press release, fire crews saw heavy smoke coming from a second-floor window of the apartment. Crews quickly found and extinguished a fire in an upstairs bedroom.

The fire was contained to the bedroom, but the first and second floor of the apartment suffered smoke and water damage.

The occupants of the apartment exited the building before fire crews arrived on the scene. The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist with lodging for two adults and one child.

Fire investigators determined the cause of the fire to be electrical. The fire caused an estimated $17,000 in damages.

There are no injuries to report at this time.