PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Thursday morning fire at the Lexington Hills Apartments has displaced one occupant.

According to a Peoria Fire news release, units were dispatched to 3432 W. Oak Crest Dr. for reports of an apartment on fire. A working fire was located on the second floor by firefighters who made a rapid attack on the source.

All three levels were searched to make sure no victims were still inside.

One occupant was able to secure outside housing, all others were allowed to return to their apartments.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.