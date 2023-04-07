PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A local antique store found a time capsule from 1925 while salvaging a vacant church.

According to Jeanine Wester, the City of Peoria ordered a demolition of the building and the owners negotiated salvage rights with Peoria Architectural Savage before demolition to preserve historical materials.

What they didn’t expect to unearth was a nearly 100-year-old time capsule.

It took crowbars, power tools, and a little elbow grease to remove the copper sarcophagus from its resting place in the brick wall.

Inside was a spread of newspapers and documentation from nearly a century ago, including articles about Prohibition and the construction of the very church that contained the capsule.

The former owners, Judah Ministries have agreed to take most of the contents to preserve and display them.

Peoria Architectural Salvage kept one newspaper and one photo to display at their location, and of course, the time capsule and cornerstone itself.