Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce celebrates 45th annual Thanksgiving luncheon, awards community leaders

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce Thursday took the 45th Annual Thanksgiving L uncheon online.

Instead of dining around banquet tables, chamber President Joshua Gunn encouraged attendees to support local restaurants by ordering take out.

The organization celebrated local achievements despite continuous challenges through the pandemic.

Distinguished community members received awards like “Outstanding Small Business” and the “Community Wealth Award,” won by Andy King, the executive director at Dream Center Peoria .

President Gunn encouraged the community with a keynote address acknowledging this year’s calamity. Adding, now’s the time to work toward a better future.