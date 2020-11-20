PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce Thursday took the 45th Annual Thanksgiving L
Instead of dining around banquet tables, chamber President Joshua Gunn encouraged attendees to support local restaurants by ordering take out.
The organization celebrated local achievements despite continuous challenges through the pandemic.
Distinguished community members received awards like “Outstanding Small Business” and the “Community Wealth Award,” won by Andy King, the executive director at Dream Center
President Gunn encouraged the community with a keynote address acknowledging this year’s calamity. Adding, now’s the time to work toward a better future.
Latest Headlines
- Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce celebrates 45th annual Thanksgiving luncheon, awards community leaders
- Local health officials explain how restaurants using tents for outdoor dining differs from indoor dining
- Two sent to hospital after stabbing on CityLink bus
- Peoria Fire respond to carbon dioxide incident at gas station
- Illinois Equal Justice Foundation launches new alliance, wiping marijuana convictions clean