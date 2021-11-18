Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce hosts 46th annual Thanksgiving luncheon

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday hosted the 46th Annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon at the Peoria Civic Center.

More than 700 community members celebrated Peoria’s perseverance through the pandemic with an awards ceremony and Thanksgiving luncheon served by Spice Hospitality. Angie Ostaszewski was the keynote speaker.



“My hope for today is that people leave fired up and encouraged about the future of Peoria, and also appreciative of the present day things that we have to be grateful for here,” said Joshua Gunn, president and CEO of Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber also recognized member business milestones. These milestones include Children’s Home Association of Central Illinois 155th anniversary and Heart of Illinois United Way’s 100th anniversary.

The Young Professionals of Greater Peoria also held a holiday food drive prior to benefit the Peoria Area Food Bank. They requested donations of boxed mashed potatoes, canned pumpkin, gravy and green beans.