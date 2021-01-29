Peoria Area Food Bank makes sure kids have food for the weekend

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Today, Peoria Area Food Bank teamed up with local programs to make sure kids don’t go hungry over the weekend.

The food bank, along with the help of Boys and Girls Club and U of I extension, delivered almost 200 meals to at-risk children in Peoria’s East Bluff and Southside neighborhoods.

At the East Bluff Community Center, food bank manager Wayne Cannon said this food distribution event is for kids in families who struggle with food insecurities and may not have enough to eat over the weekend. The meals include juice, breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and two snacks.

“It’s enough to last them through the weekend until they get back to school or a program, such as the Boys and Girls Club,” Cannon said.

He said food box and backpack meal hand-outs are crucial to the “well-being, health, and safety of communities,” and these distributions rely on local programs to help identify the number of children who need meals the most.

“Backpack are not things we give during the week, they’re not a snack” Cannon said. “It’s very critical that we give it to programs that actually know students who have food issues at home.”

Cannon said although it’s great to be able to offer food distributions like the Youth Backpack Meal Distribution, there is more work to be done within these communities, and their needs vary.

“Poverty, food insecurity, looks different in each place,” Cannon said.” It’s crucial, folks who want to help, contact their local pantry to see what their community needs.”

Peoria Area Food Bank has been serving communities across Tazewell, Mason, and Peoria counties since 1984, but this is their first Backpack meal event just for youths. Cannon says they plan on doing more in the future.

More information on locating a food pantry or how to get involved can be found on the Peoria Food Bank’s website.