PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Sorry Peoria, the fun of ever-dropping gas prices had to stop at some point as the past week saw an 5.8 cent rise in the average price of a gallon of gas.

According to a GasBuddy survey of 148 gas stations in the Peoria area, the average gas price is about $3.01 a gallon. This is about 15 cents a gallon cheaper than a month ago, and about 46 cents a gallon cheaper than a year ago.

The most expensive gas in the area was priced at $3.29 a gallon, while the cheapest was priced at $2.75 a gallon at Costco in East Peoria.

The average price of gas in Illinois is currently about $3.08 a gallon, and the average price of gas in the U.S. is $3.04 a gallon.

“Last week was a bit of a mixed bag for gasoline prices, with prices increasing early on but falling again in recent days as the situation in the Red Sea continues to drive market volatility,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

More information is available on GasBuddy’s website.