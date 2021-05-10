Peoria Area Restaurant Week offers chance to experience some of region’s popular restaurants

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It is Peoria Area Restaurant Week, and several restaurants in the region are showcasing prix fixe menus from Monday, May 10 to Sunday, May 16.

“Discover Peoria is an avid supporter of our area’s dining experience and we are excited to take this opportunity to focus on our love for food,” said J.D. Dalfonso, President and CEO of Discover Peoria.

“It is no secret that it has been a hard year for the restaurant industry and Restaurant Week will be a great time to not only get out and show our support for our local restaurants but also celebrate the resiliency of our local restaurant owners and employees,” Dalfonso said.

A social media contest is also being held. Foodies participating in the Peoria Area Restaurant Week are encouraged to post on their favorite social media channels. All photos with over 50 likes will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win Peoria Foodie prizes.

In order to enter, the image must be posted on social media and must tag the Restaurant where the food came from, @DiscoverPeoria, and include #PeoriaAreaRestuarantWeek21 and #PeoriaFoodie in the caption.

Participating restaurants in the area include:

BBQ Smokewagon — East Peoria

● Firehouse Pizza & Pub — East Peoria

● Suite Fire Bar + Grille — Peoria

● The Broadway Deli & Lounge — Peoria

● Avanti’s Ristorante — North Peoria, Rockwood/Sterling, Main Street, East Peoria, Pekin

● Hoops Pub & Pizza — Peoria

Broadway Deli & Lounge is also offering a 20% discount for anyone who stops in during Restaurant Week and orders from the prix fixe menu on their next visit. The discount applies to single orders up to $200.

“[Broadway Deli & Lounge] love that our region is finally having a Restaurant Week! It’s a cool way to provide a sampling of our items. We’re hoping this opportunity will get folks excited to try something new on our lunch menu,” said Toby Howell, Restaurant Manager of The Broadway Deli & Lounge.

Those looking for more information about the inaugural Peoria Area Restaurant Week can visit

Discover Peoria’s website.