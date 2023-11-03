PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The folks with the Salvation Army lit up the tree at Peoria’s Northwoods Mall Friday evening. It’s part of the kick-off for the annual Tree of Lights campaign.

They also announced this year’s campaign goal of $2.2 million and shared a special check presentation.

The Tree of Lights campaign formally began in Peoria in 1987. The money is used to provide food, shelter, child care, emergency assistance and case management assistance to those in need.

“We here at the Salvation Army feel blessed that we can put our faith in our neighbors right here in Peoria to respond in a way that allows us to meet those needs and bring hope to what are oftentimes very difficult situations,” said Commander Heath Sells.

The Tree of Lights campaign will go on until Jan. 31, 2024.