PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The number of homes on the market in the Peoria area hit a record low during the first quarter of this year.

For the first quarter of 2022, the Peoria Area Association of Realtors reports 564 homes went up for sale compared to 1,087 during the same time last year. Closed sales also decreased by 12.2 percent.

“It’s a very complex real estate market that we have right now. Something that I’ve never seen in my 29 years,” said Jeff Kolbus, president of RE/MAX Traders Unlimited.

Kolbus said one factor in the crunch on inventory is new buyers entering the market, including Millenials and Gen-Z.

“First-time home buyers make up our largest section of people buying homes right now,” Kolbus said.

Ryan Cannon, president of the Peoria Area Association of Realtors, said nearly a decade of under-building and outside interest in Peoria is also playing a role.

“Because our affordability is so great, so you have people who have the ability to work anywhere now, looking at places like Peoria to move to,” Cannon said.

The low inventory is leading to a seller’s market. Compared to the first quarter of 2020, the average home price in the Peoria region has increased 20 percent as a buying frenzy continues.

PAAR said homes averaged only 47 days on the market in the first quarter of 2022 compared to a 77-day average in the first quarter of last year.

“I think the days on market for the homes that are priced really well, and are in good condition are at an all-time low,” Kolbus said.

Cannon said entering the market now as a buyer could save you money down the line.

“I still think it’s a good time to buy, interest rates historically speaking are still very low at 5 percent,” Cannon said.

As interest rates increase in reaction to inflation, Cannon said it may cause buying to slow down later this year.

“Once we satisfy the existing people who are waiting to buy, we’ll get more inventory as time goes on,” Cannon said.

Kolbus said buyers must be more prepared than ever before. This includes being prepared to write an offer and have their financing in order.