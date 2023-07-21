PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Local artists will soon be showing off their latest masterpieces, centered around the “Number 5”.

Inspired by a poem written by William Carlos Williams and a painting by Charles Demuth, the celebration also makes five years the Guild has been at full capacity.

The Peoria Art Guild, a non-profit arts organization, is proud to announce an extraordinary art auction event that celebrates creativity and community. The event promises to be a captivating display of artistic brilliance, all in support of promoting and sustaining the arts in our community. With each artwork, attendees will witness the fusion of artistic talent with the underlying theme of the number 5, symbolizing balance, harmony, change, and transformation. Peoria Art Guild

At the auction, there will be paintings, sculptures, photographs, and mixed media all created by local artists.

Shannon Cox, Executive Director of Peoria Art Guild emphasizes that artists will be supported as well as the Art Guild.

“The proceeds are split 50/50 with the artists so this art auction not only supports our programs but also the local artists involved,” said Cox.

The “Number 5” Art Auction will be held July 30 starting at 2 p.m. Tickets are $45 for non-members or $35 for Peoria Art Guild members.

More information about the “Number 5” Art Auction and the Peoria Art Guild can be found at www.peoriaartguild.org.