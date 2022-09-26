PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Art Guild celebrated six decades of recognizing local and national art Sunday.

The art guild hosted its 60th Fine Art Fair at the Peoria Riverfront this weekend. Hundreds came out to see the different mediums of fine art including woodwork, photography and clothing. Guests could also enjoy food, live music, and they could enter a raffle.

Co-Director Nikki Wheeler said she was excited to see the fair in its 60th year. She said they have a great group of artists selected from throughout the nation.

“You can find multidisciplinary artists, a lot of talent here, but the fair actually brings artists from all over the country,” said Wheeler.

The Peoria Art Guild has been bringing art to the community for 142 years and plans to continue doing so in the future.