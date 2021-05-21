Peoria Art Guild is extending its Fine Art Fair application deadline

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Art Guild announced Friday it will be extending the artist application deadline for its 2021 in-person Fine Art Fair.

According to a press release, the original deadline of May 23 has been extended to June 6. The Fine Art Fair will be held Sept. 25-26 at the Riverfront Festival Park.

Executive Director of the Peoria Art Guild Shannon Cox said she is excited to bring the event back to the Riverfront.

“We are excited to bring this cultural event back to our beautiful riverfront this fall. We will be working alongside the Peoria Park District to make this event a safe and successful experience for our artists and patrons.” Cox said. “Since we were unable to have the typical Fine Art Fair last year, we decided to extend our deadlines in 2021 to give even more artists an opportunity to take part in this one-of-a-kind event.”

Cox said the Peoria Art Fair is nationally recognized and was ranked 20th in the nation and fifth in the midwest by Sunshine Artist Magazine in 2019.

Supervisor of Peoria Park District Events Nick Conrad said he was excited to hold events on the riverfront again.

“The Peoria Park District is so excited to have people on the riverfront again. We applaud the Art Guild and all of our partners for their hard work and diligence to make sure that these events are high quality and safe,” Conrad said.

This year will mark the 59th anniversary of the Peoria Art Guild’s Fine Art Fair. Tickets for the event will cost $6 per day, although art guild members and children under 12 may enter for free. The event is the Peoria Art Guild’s primary fundraising event of the year.

Artists interested in applying can register online.