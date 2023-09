PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) – The oldest fine arts fair in the country is back again for another year.

Peoria Art Guild’s 61st annual Fine Arts Fair is headed to the Peoria riverfront this weekend.

It’s in collaboration with the Peoria Park District. Shannon Cox, the Peoria Art Guild’s Executive Director, stopped by to give us more details. Take a look!

For details on how to purchase tickets you can visit the Peoria Art Guild’s website by clicking this link.