PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Youth artists with ART Inc. in Peoria designed, decorated and painted 10 fire hydrants, and they will be up for online auction soon.

It’s all through a partnership with the Peoria Fire Department and Illinois American Water, which donated the retired hydrants. Students learned about water safety and what it means to have municipal water.

“Kids have a stronger understanding of what it means to have a municipal water source. Some people may live out rural and knowing they don’t have fire hydrants. We take it for granted in the city of Peoria,” said Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger.

Sollberger said he was blown away by the artistry displayed by the students, who range in age from six to teenage years.

“You can just see the creativity, you can see the artistic flair of these Peoria students. It touches me, being from the city of Peoria, going through the school system, and just seeing our students, our local talent at work,” he said.

Sollbeger said a website to bid on the hydrants will be up soon. He estimated each hydrant could fetch a couple hundred dollars. All the money raised will be invested back into ART Inc.