Peoria Artist says man posed as building owner, hired him for mural, then disappeared

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria artist is looking for the man who commissioned him for a mural on a building on Jefferson Ave. in November.

Local artist Joshua Hawkins said a man named “Nate” hired him last month to paint a mural on his building and offered Hawkins more than he was asking to do it.

Hawkins said he met that man twice, first when the man dropped off paint and the first half of the payment, and again when the man brought the final payment before the piece was finished.

He said at the time, he didn’t think anything about the situation was off and said the mural took him and a crew three days to paint.

“Then, like some of the things started to click and I realized like well the guy met me at the building but he didn’t really stay too long, he was kind of rushed and took off quick. I never went inside the building, he met me outside to drop off paint and money,” said Hawkins.

When it was done, he called the man who hired him and hasn’t gotten a call back. Last week, to his surprise, Hawkins said he got a call from the building’s actual owner, also named Nate.

“I thought it was like a prank at first. So he calls and he asks for Josh and I say, you know, this is him and he says, so what the hell did you paint on my building, and I kind of chuckle cause I was like, well I was hired to paint it,” said Hawkins. “I’m not really sure what the guy’s motive was. I really wish I could get a hold of him just so to like find out, but you know he paid, so I’m happy with that part.”

On Saturday, Hawkins shared his experience on Facebook but said he still doesn’t know the man’s motive.

The mural is now covered, but Hawkins said the Russian phrase on it roughly translated to “Peace Love Cookies.” He said he thought it was an odd choice, but that it was what the man asked to be painted on the building.

Hawkins said while it’s disappointing that his work is now covered, he understands why the owner removed it.

Hawkins said his phone calls and emails to the man who posed as “Nate” have not been returned.