PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Ashley Home and Furniture Store on Knoxville Avenue in Peoria is coming to a close.

Following flooding last month, the owners of the furniture store decided not to renew their lease. The store has been at that location since 2011.

With the store coming to a close on such short notice, everything must go, and most items will be listed for sale.

CEO Ellen Hook is taking her time finding a new location for Peoria.

“Us relocating right now at this time to a new spot in Peoria is just going to be a lot. So instead of rushing into something, we’re just going to close the store, take some time to find a great new space, and hopefully open someday soon here in the Peoria area,” said Hook.

The remaining central Illinois Ashley Home Stores will remain open.