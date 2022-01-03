Peoria AutoZone robbed, armed suspect gets away with $1,500

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A suspect is at large after robbing an AutoZone in Peoria Monday night.

At 8 p.m., a man with a gun was able to get away with $1,500 from the store located on the corner of University Street and Forest Hill Avenue. Police have not confirmed if the man got away with cash or goods.

An employee called Peoria Police directly after the incident occurred, and the AutoZone is now closed for the remainder of Monday, Jan. 3.

Nobody was injured, and all employees are safe.

Police officers will be looking at AutoZone camera footage to determine more details about the at-large suspect.

This story will be updated when more information is available.