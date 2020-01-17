Peoria barbers blend passion for sports and creativity

PEORIA, Ill. — For Jamar Hardin and Jonathan Cooper, every day brings something new. The two are the power players behind Major League Barbershop.

“It’s long hours, but it never feels like it. It’s always fun here,” Hardin said.

The co-owners kicked off their entrepreneurial rookie run in November 2018 with momentum and passion.

“With our start, we never settled,” said Cooper. “We always seemed like there was room for improvement.”

At the shop, it’s not hard to see Hardin and Cooper fuse their love of athletics and creativity. The walls are lined with nods to their favorite sports teams. But the idea of owning a shop wasn’t initially on the minds of the co-owners. They originally entered into business from the automotive and manufacturing sectors. But the gift of cutting hair was always there.

Hardin said, “I always knew how to cut hair, but I just really didn’t think anything would come from it. just cutting my friends up in basements and stuff like that.”

As life would have it, the two would eventually meet. Hardin was Cooper’s former customer at another Peoria barbershop, Headz Up. Years later, they’ve opened their own shop and it’s growing. Major League Barbershop recently expanded its location at Landmark Recreational Center, bringing the total number of barbers to seven.



For other up and coming entrepreneurs looking to be at the top of their game, Cooper has this message.

“For any small business owners to always think of different ways that you can expand and improve your business,” he said.

Major League Barbershop is located inside of Landmark Recreational Center at 3225 North Dries Lane.