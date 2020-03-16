Peoria bars and restaurants celebrate St. Patrick’s Day early with small crowds and takeout options

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Six Peoria Irish bars and restaurants celebrated St. Patrick’s Day early, after Governor J.B. Pritzker ordered all bars and restaurants close dine-in options by the end of the day on Monday.

Many of those pubs, bars, and restaurants looked different from their normal celebration.

“Vastly different, like around 10:15 in the morning, 10 o’clock, we’d already have a line out to the street,” said Ryan Donnelly, the owner of Donnelly’s.

Instead, most businesses had empty booths and small crowds.

“The next two weeks being shut down, it’s going to affect us all,” said Donnelly.

Owners say the next two weeks will be difficult for both them and their employees.

“We’ve got over 30 people working for us and it hurts them real hard. We’re going to do the best we can, but if you don’t make any money, you can’t pay them,” said Pat Sullivan, the owner of Kelleher’s.

Some places like Kelleher’s originally planned on having large street parties.

“We’ve been told we can’t. We just got a letter there that says we can’t have over fifty people in here,” said Sullivan.

So, on Monday, most offered takeout, delivery, or curbside options only to sell the food they’d spent days preparing.

“We come to Donnelly’s all the time. I love this place, but wanna make responsible decisions,” said customer Jerry Downing.

Downing says its the right choice to avoid large group settings.

“I think it’s a good idea, I mean I have elderly parents, I have elderly in-laws, these are decisions. We all have to make sacrifices,” said Downing.

He hopes others are able to adapt for the safety of himself and others.

“Money can recover, it’s harder for people to recover,” said Downing.