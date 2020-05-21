Peoria bars, restaurants searching for guidance to open outdoor dining, local government to release plan Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Amending city and county ordinances, adhering to landlord requirements, and following guidelines. All pending outcomes for Illinois bars and restaurants as businesses prepare to open outdoor dining next Friday.

The governor announced Wednesday bars and restaurants have until May 29 to prepare.

Peoria’s Fox Pub And Cafe currently offering carry out orders, but it’s looking to expand offerings by the end of the month.

“The challenges of transitioning again,” said Matt Rixner, Owner | Fox Pub and Cafe. “I understand people want to have some normalcy in their life and that they want to have the dining experience again, I think everyone’s really uncertain with what it’s going to look like.”

The British fare and draft beer business said adapting to consumer confidence is key to a successful business.

“Just making sure that we’re respecting the other businesses here,” said Rixner. “We want to make sure we have all of our ducks in a row when that comes and you know, we have a week to figure that out.”

Peoria’s City and County governments, along with the health department, met on Zoom Thursday morning to talk about getting a plan in order.

“The governor’s announcement has the city, county, and health department scrambling to provide restaurant and bar owners guidance to open safely. We will be providing as much flexibility and look forward to working with every restaurant and bar that wants to open up to outdoor dining. Our guidance should be ready for release tomorrow.” Patrick Urich, Peoria’s City Manager

