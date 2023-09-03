PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds came out to the annual Peoria Blues and Heritage Festival.

This year featured more than a dozen artists performing.

Some of the performers were even born and raised right here in central Illinois.

Director of marketing Ian Strasser said the two-day festival is a staple for many to celebrate labor day weekend.

“It’s a long standing Peoria area and all across central Illinois tradition to a lot of people over labor day weekend that love music to just come out and have fun along the riverfront. We have a bunch of great food vendors, craft vendors and it’s really fun for the whole family being an all ages event,” said Strasser.

The festival will be playing music until midnight on Sept. 2.