PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Thousands are expected to pack the Peoria Riverfront on Friday and Saturday for the the 33rd Annual Peoria Blues and Heritage Music Festival.

It’s the longest running music festival at the Peoria Riverfront, said Jack Manis, vice president of Jay Goldberg Events and Entertainment.

“We build a city then tear it down…Peoria is a great blues community and a great festival community,” he said.

More than a dozen bands will perform on two stages in two days. The headliners are Here Come the Mummies on Friday and Kingfish on Saturday. There will also be food vendors from all over the country.

Manis said the blues appeal to music fans of all genres.

“It’s truly an American heritage. No matter what music you listen to, it usually roots back to the blues…If you really look at any kind of music, did it not come from the blues? Or if it didn’t come from blues it came from country, and then it all morphed from rock to rap to EDM,” he said.

Doors open Friday at 5 p.m., with music from 5:30 p.m. to midnight. On Saturday, the festival goes from noon to midnight.