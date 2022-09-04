PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Every Labor Day weekend since 1990, Peoria has hosted its Blues and Heritage music festival at the city’s riverfront.

After a two-year Hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival returned Friday and Saturday.

Coordinators say that approximately 5,000 people show up annually from far and wide to listen to bands, eat food, and rock out.

Director of Marketing for Jay Goldberg Entertainment, Ian Strasser says the event generally brings in plenty of revenue for Peoria and local businesses.

“Even if they’re coming out here all day, they’re supporting a bunch of local food vendors. A lot of people are coming from out of town. They’re all staying at hotels,” said Strasser.

Lexxii Leigh is the lead singer for The Holistics, a local band based out of Peoria. She used to attend the festival as a spectator but now has the chance to experience the festival from center stage.

Leigh believes music is a universal language that has more of an impact than people may realize.

“You can connect every single person of every single background with it, not just one type of people, but every single person of every inner circle that you could ever see in the entire world can connect together. If you just find the right chords to strum, they’re right there with you,” said Leigh.

Peoria Blues and Heritage Music Festival is an annual event every Labor Day weekend.