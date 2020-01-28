Breaking News
Woman files lawsuit against Town of Normal, police over stolen $12K incident
Peoria Board of Education approves lawsuit against e-cigarettes, online training system

PEORIA, Ill.– Peoria Public School District 150 will be joining other districts in a class action lawsuit against e-cigarettes.

The Board of Education Monday approved the filing of a lawsuit against the manufacture, advertising; and sale of JUULE, e-cigarettes and vaping devices. Schools in the district have had several incidents of e-cigarette usages.

At this time, the board is not seeking any specific damages.

Also during the meeting, board leaders approved a three-year contract with EvalWise. This online system is a paperless way to provide training and teaching evaluations.

This will cost $78,455.00 that will come out of district funds.

