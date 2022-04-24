PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested a boy with an outstanding warrant Saturday evening, but after searching his person, other charges were added.

Just after 5 p.m., Peoria officers in the Special Investigations Division located the suspect in the 700 block of E. Kansas Street. Upon approach, he tried to run away on foot. He was quickly detained without further incident.

Police searched the boy and found a loaded handgun with an extended magazine, which was later deemed stolen.

On top of his outstanding warrant, the boy was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a handgun under the age of 21, possession of a stolen handgun, no FOID, and resisting arrest.

He was taken to the juvenile detention center.