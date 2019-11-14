Peoria, Bradley University Police respond to shots fired reports, juvenile taken into custody

PEORIA, Ill. — Police from Bradley University and the Peoria Police Department responded to reports of shots fired off-campus Wednesday afternoon that led to a juvenile being taken into custody.

Just after noon, BUP and the PPD responded to the area of N. Garfield Avenue and W. St. James Street for several reports of shots fired. Upon investigation, a juvenile was taken into custody without incident after admitting to firing a handgun. Police said the juvenile did not fire the weapon at a person.

Thursday, a student located a broken window and a bullet within the St. James Apartment complex. At this time we believe the bullet was fired by the previously arrested juvenile. No injuries were reported.