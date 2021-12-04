Peoria Brigadier General retires after 41 years of service

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Air National Guard Brigadier General William Robertson celebrated retirement after four decades of service in a ceremony at the Air National Guard base in Peoria, Saturday, Dec. 4.

“It’s something I enjoyed and I was fortunate enough to do it all these years,” Robertson said.

Before becoming Illinois Air National Guard Chief of Staff in 2017 in Springfield, the Peoria-born general served 13 years as commander of the 182 Airlift Wing in Peoria. Robertson said there are many career defining accomplishments he’s grateful for and proud of, like serving in the war during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

A life-long friend and colleague of Robertson, Major General Rich Neely, the 40th Adjutant General of Illinois and the Director of the Illinois Department of Military Affairs, said Robertson is an extraordinary airman. He said he is approachable and cares about people and their opinion, something that Robertson said helped make the 182nd Wing successful.

“That’s what General Robertson is known for,” Neely said. “Really encouraging the younger members of the unit to bring those ideas forward and have a voice at the table.”

Robertson said it was rewarding to see all the friends he’s made through the years celebrating his achievement with him.

“No body makes a career on their own, and no body makes achievements on their own without somebody,” Robertson said. “I just want to thank all of these people.”