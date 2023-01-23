PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A federal grand jury has indicted two Peoria men for wire fraud and false statements made in relation to the Paycheck Protection Program and unemployment insurance during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Derek Griffin, 35, was charged with four counts of wire fraud and two counts of false statements. His brother Eric Griffin, 35, was charged with five counts of wire fraud and two counts of false statements. The jury alleges these offenses occurred between July 2020 and July 2022 in Peoria County.

The brothers have been issued a summons to appear in federal court in Peoria for arraignment on Feb. 15, 2023.

If convicted, the men could serve up to 20 years for each wire fraud count and up to five years for each count of false statements, as well as supervised release, fines, and restitution.