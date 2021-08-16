Peoria business owner frustrated after group tries to steal his ATM a second time

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria business owner Bob Bullock found his ATM on its side and unusable Sunday morning. He said a group tried to steal the machine, and it is not the first time it’s happened.

“I came into work Sunday morning and when I pulled up I realized that somebody had tried to steal the ATM, again,” said Bob Bullock, the owner of Theo’s Ice Cream.

The keyword is again. Bullock said his ATM was taken last year too.

“They got the first ATM, they stole it, so with the second one, we reinforced it,” said Bullock.

Those reinforcements included more concrete rebar as well as a cage that covered the ATM. This time, his reinforcements worked.

“They took about 20, 35 minutes to get it, and then I’m sure they just realized they weren’t going to be able to get it, and then they left,” said Bullock.

While the group did not get away with the ATM, there was not much inside.

“We only put a couple of hundred bucks in any way, since I was here Saturday, I came in Sunday to fill it and the ironic thing is all that work and effort to get nothing. But had they gotten the ATM they were going to get $20,” said Bullock.

Still, the machine is damaged and expensive to replace.

“Being a small business, it affects us more than say a McDonald’s that get its window broken out or a Burger King,” said Bullock.

The damage is not affecting business at Theo’s on Monday.

“At the end of the day, you just open the next day and hope it doesn’t happen again,” said Bullock.

Those who plan to stop by are encouraged to bring cash while the machine is down. Bullock also said he is working with his insurance to replace the ATM.

Theo’s is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.