Peoria business owner speaks out after Sunday night’s violence

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — A Peoria business owner speaking out after being targeted in Sunday night’s violence and vandalism.

Peoria Motors was down two cars after Sunday night. Fire crews say vandals set two cars on fire at the Prospect business.

Owner David Norman said the whole incident was caught on camera.

He explains how criminals caused the damage to the vehicles.

“It appeared they poured gasoline on the cars and lit them on fire. The front ends of the two vehicles are kind of melted, pretty, pretty crazy to see actually,” said Norman.

He says it’s tough to lose profits.

“You definitely feel victimized by the thing you work, you try to provide good products and services and you sort of get this in return. It’s definitely upsetting and frustrating,” said Norman.

Peoria Fire Chief, Tony Ardis is calling the fires a guaranteed arson.