PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City Council unanimously approved three business items that might affect Peoria businesses, organizations, and non-profits.

The first agenda item addressed the program guidelines and application for reduction funding programs. On Monday, Aug. 15, organizations and non-profits can submit applications to receive grant money depending on how they can and have lowered violence in Peoria.

Applications are due Sept. 9 and will be chosen by council members in early October.

The grant program will give priority to programs that clearly explain how their organization can lower violence, and if chosen, applicants will be awarded from Nov. 2022 to Dec. 2023.

“The categories are specific enough to give applicants ideas of where they should be focused, but I don’t think limited enough to someone who has a program that might be very impactful on our community to stop them from applying,” said Assistant Director of Community Development Joe Dulin.

Also passed on the agenda Tuesday night was additional funding for the small business R.I.S.E program. Standing for recovery, income, startup, and expansion.

The council passed $1.5 million of additional funding for the program, allowing more businesses to be given grants.

“The first part of the program, which has been focused on the recovery efforts of businesses who qualify, we had 36 applicants who met those qualifications and were able to disperse those funds,” said Assistant City Manager Kimberly Richardson. “However, in doing so, we need more additional funding.”

Lastly, Peoria residents may see some construction work going on at the Neighborhood House.

The council passed an item that will work to expand the center to make room for a larger kitchen and to expand the parking lot.