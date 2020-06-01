Peoria businesses targeted during Sunday night violence, vandalism

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — Emotions seem to run the gamut for Peoria business owners following a night of violence and vandalism.

Vandals damaged the Pawn King on North University late Sunday night. Employees say three people took turns throwing objects and breaking windows. The manager says the crime was caught on camera.

“There’s video cameras all over this thing. They broke the glass, tried to push the, it’s a security gate that we got inside. They tried to push through it and couldn’t and two of them tried it and still couldn’t get in, and then they ran,” said Randy Van Meddlesworth, manager.

Vandals also broke into Pinnacle Gun and Ammo on Main Street. Workers say an unknown amount of items were looted.

A team with Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms was on scene investigating Monday morning.