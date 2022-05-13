PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — What once was closed, is now open again. The Peoria Camera Shop re-opened on April 1 with a new owner, still in the Metro Centre on University Street.

Long time shopper of Peoria Camera, Ava Kamm, who is also a local photographer, decided to purchase the store after the previous owner passed away.

Selling prints, cameras, tripods, and more, Kamm said she plans on starting photography workshops at the store.

People can transfer VHS tapes and old movie reels to DVD’s all while shopping local.

“I want everyone to know, you don’t have to go to Walgreens, you don’t have to go to CVS. Their prints are not going to be as high quality as what we offer, and you can just come here and support a local business,” said Kamm.

Kamm said while the store is open, they are hoping to have a grand opening soon.

To order prints online, click here, or stop in the store to get digital photos printed.