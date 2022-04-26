PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Campustown Starbucks Coffee employees are one step closer to unionizing.

The coffee shop located at Main and Univesity Streets in Peoria won its local election Tuesday afternoon with nine yes votes to two no votes.

The ballots come from a pool of 18 possible voters. No ballots were challenged.

Ballots were counted at Peoria’s Labor Temple on NE Jefferson.

The group previously said they’re unionizing for “better pay, safety and staffing.”

The next step is for the unit to enter into a bargaining process with the company and various union players.

A barista at the store said the move is an encouragement to other company employees to follow in their footsteps.

“In 2022, workers’ power is coming back in a force that we have not seen in decades,” said Jon Gill, a barista at Campustown Starbucks. “It proves that workers can fight and win against massive corporations like Starbucks.”

Gill said they expect the corporation to fight hard during negotiations.

“From what we’ve seen from their history Starbucks is going to fight pretty hard,” said Gill. “We don’t expect them to necessarily play fair. We hope that they do. We hope that they start to recognize all the unions and are an even player in the bargaining, but we’re prepared to take them on and win all of the concessions we need.”

The move to unionize only affects the Campustown location.