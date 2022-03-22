PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peorians can now officially say goodbye to the Spirit of Peoria.

The Peoria City Council voted to waive their rights to be the first to purchase back the boat on Tuesday, March 22.

Councilmember Zachary Oyler was clearly frustrated with other councilmembers and said they are only worried about the cost of the boat to taxpayers, instead of the good it brings the city. Now, the community will have to prepare to part ways.

In an 8-3 vote, Councilmembers Oyler, Beth Jensen, and Chuck Grayeb wanted to keep the Spirit of Peoria in the city.

“We’ve spent way too much time talking about this being a business and not what a legacy piece this is to us and what it means to who we are,” said Oyler.

Others on the council who voted nay said they did so to keep Peoria taxpayers from paying a million dollars to keep the boat.

“We know we’re a river town, we have the Peoria Rivermen, I mean, the river is in our DNA. I think the challenge that we have here, right now, is making just the best decision on behalf of the taxpayers,” said Councilmember Andre Allen.

Captain of the Spirit of Peoria Alice Grady gave an emotional testament to keep the landmark.

“I have performed over a dozen marriages on the boat, I have witnessed many proposals, I met my own fiancé through the work, and he proposed to me in the galley at one of the busiest times of a night during a murder mystery cruise,” said Grady.

But it just was not enough to keep the Spirit of Peoria on the riverfront.

The current lease for the boat to be on the riverfront expires at the end of April.

The council also voted to defer the final vote to rebuild the St. Jude Catholic Church on Knoxville Avenue with a new bell tower alongside it to April 12.