PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The owner of a cabinetry business has been arrested for defrauding multiple customers on Thursday.

According to a Peoria Police Dept. press release, 35-year-old Thomas Murray was arrested for 16 counts of deceptive practice (each being a felony count).

In the summer of 2022, Peoria Police detectives were contacted by an adult male who stated Murray Custom Cabinetry defrauded him in the fall of 2021 for paid services that were never received.

Detectives contacted more potential victims with similar stories of paying but never receiving services. In the timeframe of June 2020 to August 2022, the total value loss was over $106,000.

If you have any information regarding any crimes, please contact the Peoria Police

Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers

(anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.