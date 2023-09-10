PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of feline lovers attended the annual Peoria Cat Show at Exposition Gardens.

More than 140 purebred and household cats competed for “Top Cat” in different judging rings. The winners will compete in regional cat shows.

“It’s a hobby that brings pet lovers together,” said Cathy Dunham, co-show manager and president of Cat Fanciers’ Association, the world’s largest registry of pedigreed cats.

The Cat Fanciers Association recognizes 45 cats, Dunham said. The cats are judged on written standards, then ranked. The winners compete in regional cat shows.

Cat lovers could shop at vendors selling cat toys and memorabilia, participate in raffles, cat photography and even a cat costume contest.

Dunham said the shows are about much more than winning.

“I love taking rosettes home but that’s not why I do it. Preservation of a breed that you love is really the best thing, by far. You preserve what history has in that breed, and you continue it, and you let other people experience it by selling good quality pets to people,” she said.

Some cat breeds are dwindling in numbers, and its up to breeders to get the numbers up, Dunham said.

“That preservation of the breed is really important because some of our breeds are getting to the point, you could almost call them extinct. There’s not a lot breeders working with them. Preserving what we have is important to the pet world,” she said.

The show also serves as an adoption event for several local shelters and some breeders have purebred cats for sale.

Dunham said the CFA hosts a cat show every weekend around the country.

“So depending on what your breed is and how much you want to invest in a weekend, you can travel very close, or you can travel across the country to attend a show,” she said.

The Peoria Cat Show is always held the first weekend after Labor Day.