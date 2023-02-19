PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds gathered at Richwoods High School in Peoria to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

The “2023 Peoria Chinese New Year Celebration Show” is the single largest Chinese cultural event in Peoria.

2023 is the year of the Rabbit, which means it’s the year of good luck. Event Organizer Fei Wang enjoys bringing Chinese culture to Peoria.

“There are 12 animals that rotate every 12 years, and this year is the year of the Rabbit. It’s our responsibility to promote Chinese culture in the local Peoria community,” said Wang.

Wang said this is the first time in three years the celebration has been put on.