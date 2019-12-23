Peoria celebrates the first day of Hannukah

PEORIA, Ill. — Members of the Jewish community lit the first candle on their menorah tonight for the first day of Hanukkah.

Hanukkah lasts eight days and it is tradition to light a candle each day to celebrate the miracle that took place. Everyone was encouraged to bring out their own menorahs and light them.

There was also a menorah made of donuts that has significance to this holiday.

“It’s customary to eat donuts on the holiday of Hanukkah and the reason is that it is fried in oil, and anything that is connected with oil we try to eat on the holiday because of the miracle that took place,” said Director of Chabad Jewish Center, Rabbi Eli Lengsah.

The last day of Hanukkah is next Sunday.