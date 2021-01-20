Peoria Central resumes in-person learning

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – Peoria Central High officially welcomed its students back to school this week.

Students are on a hybrid A-B schedule, Monday through Thursday. This means those on an A schedule will attend in-person classes Mondays and Wednesdays while those under the B schedule attend classes Tuesdays and Thursdays. Fridays will be alternated weekly.

The school also requires masks for all students and staff. Teachers must assign student seating and develop marked paths to ensure everyone maintains social distance.

One senior said the staff at Peoria Central made it easy for him to make the transition.

“They have been very helpful throughout the pandemic, not just trying to make sure I do my homework but personally asking me if I’m alright… or am I prepared to come back into the world,” Tyson Heerman said.

Another student, also thankful to return to the classroom. Sophomore at Peoria Central, Kaleihja Jrant said being back allowed her to regain focus and re-connect with the people that motivated her the most.

“It was very exciting actually, it helps not only me but everyone be engaged and aware of what’s actually going on in the classroom,” Jrant said.

Heerman said regardless of what the rest of the year might look like, he’s hopeful that the students and staff will make the most of it.



