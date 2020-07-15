Peoria Charter Coach lays off 95 percent of its workforce

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Charter Coach announced another round of layoffs Wednesday, reducing its workforce from 140 employees in March to eight employees.

A statement on the company’s Facebook said they have reached out to several politicians for financial help, including Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Sens. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) as well as Reps. Darin LaHood (IL-18) and Cheri Bustos (IL-17).

The company has been struggling to keep the business open due to COVID-19, but after receiving little aid, executives decided to share the news with the public.

The company received PPP funding in April, a loan that Peoria Charter President and owner Bill Winkler previously said is “providing Peoria Charter the opportunity to give employees back their jobs and livelihood.”

Peoria Charter also held a rally in Springfield to bring awareness to the situation in June.

They said the motor-coach industry has received $0 in federal aid while transportation companies like airlines, Amtrak, and city buses have received over $65 billion in federal aid. They said that a little over 99 percent of Peoria Charter’s business disappeared since Pritzker’s executive order was made on March 20.

