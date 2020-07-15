Peoria Charter Coach lays off 95 percent of its workforce

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Charter Coach announced another round of layoffs Wednesday, reducing its workforce from 140 employees in March to eight employees.

A statement on the company’s Facebook said they have reached out to several politicians for financial help, including Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Sens. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) as well as Reps. Darin LaHood (IL-18) and Cheri Bustos (IL-17).

The company has been struggling to keep the business open due to COVID-19, but after receiving little aid, executives decided to share the news with the public.

The company received PPP funding in April, a loan that Peoria Charter President and owner Bill Winkler previously said is “providing Peoria Charter the opportunity to give employees back their jobs and livelihood.”

Peoria Charter also held a rally in Springfield to bring awareness to the situation in June.

They said the motor-coach industry has received $0 in federal aid while transportation companies like airlines, Amtrak, and city buses have received over $65 billion in federal aid. They said that a little over 99 percent of Peoria Charter’s business disappeared since Pritzker’s executive order was made on March 20.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News