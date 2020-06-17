Peoria Charter Coaches head to rolling rally in Springfield

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Charter Coaches headed to Springfield on Wednesday for a rolling rally.

Owner Bill Winkler says his business, which has been open since 1941, is at risk.

“The goal right now is to survive 2020 and we need the government’s help. Our state’s not going to help us. Our federal government must help us,” said Winkler.

Since the stay at home order closed non-essential businesses back in March, Peoria Charter hasn’t had any revenue.

Winkler says he had to lay off 90 percent of his employees.

Thanks to a Paycheck Protection Program loan in April, he was able to hire some of them back, but Winkler says it’s not enough and that the loan won’t support Peoria Charter forever.

He wants the motorcoach industry to receive the kind of aide he says other travel industries have been given.

“The federal government has sent Amtrak, airlines, and mass transit 75 billion dollars of loans and grants. The motorcoach industry, we’ve received nothing. We’ve received nothing,” said Winkler.

Around 23 motorcoach companies are sending buses to Springfield for the rally. Winkler says the companies are asking for $15 billion in loans and grants from the federal government.

In May, Peoria Charter Coach sent two buses to Washington D.C. to ask the federal government for funding.

Winkler says Wednesday’s rally is trying to bring awareness to the needs of motorcoach companies like Peoria Charter Company.

Peoria Charter can’t reopen until Phase Four when groups of 50 are able to gather.

Winkler says once they can reopen, routes from Peoria to Chicago will be among the first to start back up.

He adds reopening is just the beginning, and that it will take time for his business to recover.