Peoria Chiefs General Manager gets pied in the face after winning Peoria Jaycees fundraiser

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After winning the Peoria Jaycees pie in the face contest, raising over $3,000 for Peoria Friendship House, the Peoria Chiefs General Manager Jason Mott took multiple pies to the face Sunday afternoon.

The “It Pies in Peoria” contest featured 16 contestants raising funds for various local organizations.

Amanda Hochertz, president of the organization, says the event was a way for them to raise money while not being able to have large in-person events.

“Obviously 2020 put a big damper on those kind of events, and we know other charities are also struggling because they rely on the same kind of thing, so we wanted to be able to give back to the community in a creative way that was safe for everybody,” said Hochertz.

In total, the group raised more than $14,000, and leaders say they plan on making the pie in the face competition an annual event.